Webflow micro interactions library

Ready to use micro interactions for

Webflow

View All
Components : 12
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Next
Hover
Subscribe
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Copy
{"type":"@webflow/XscpData","payload":{"nodes":[{"_id":"13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3c","type":"Link","tag":"a","classes":["c63c4a35-b587-e47b-ebe2-57c91efa0d04"],"children":["13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3d","13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3e"],"data":{"search":{"exclude":false},"xattr":[],"block":"inline","displayName":"","devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""},"attr":{"id":""},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"button":false,"link":{"mode":"external","url":"#"}}},{"_id":"13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3d","type":"Block","tag":"div","classes":["addafcef-bc23-34ee-79af-531f8bcace73"],"children":[],"data":{"text":false,"tag":"div","displayName":"","attr":{"id":""},"xattr":[],"search":{"exclude":false},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""}}},{"_id":"13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3e","type":"Block","tag":"div","classes":["cc35a43f-3d1b-fae7-cf44-906a2edbd452"],"children":["13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3f"],"data":{"search":{"exclude":false},"xattr":[],"text":false,"displayName":"","devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""},"attr":{"id":""},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"tag":"div"}},{"_id":"13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3f","type":"Block","tag":"div","classes":["a339245f-4489-5da7-8942-deb3fb3f11d8"],"children":["13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d40"],"data":{"search":{"exclude":false},"xattr":[],"text":true,"displayName":"","devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""},"attr":{"id":""},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"tag":"div"}},{"_id":"13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d40","text":true,"v":"Subscribe"}],"styles":[{"_id":"c63c4a35-b587-e47b-ebe2-57c91efa0d04","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-block-07","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"position: relative; display: flex; overflow: hidden; width: 12.5rem; height: 3.75rem; justify-content: center; align-items: center; grid-column-gap: 1rem; grid-row-gap: 1rem; border-top-left-radius: 100vw; border-top-right-radius: 100vw; border-bottom-left-radius: 100vw; border-bottom-right-radius: 100vw; color: hsla(0, 0.00%, 0.00%, 1.00); text-decoration: none;","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"addafcef-bc23-34ee-79af-531f8bcace73","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-gradient-07","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"min-height: 250px; min-width: 230px; background-image: linear-gradient(121deg, hsla(0, 0.00%, 10.59%, 1.00) 38%, hsla(0, 0.00%, 94.00%, 1.00) 50%, hsla(0, 0.00%, 10.59%, 1.00) 61%);","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"cc35a43f-3d1b-fae7-cf44-906a2edbd452","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-inner-07","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"position: absolute; left: 0%; top: 0%; right: 0%; bottom: 0%; display: flex; margin-top: 1px; margin-right: 1px; margin-bottom: 1px; margin-left: 1px; justify-content: center; align-items: center; border-top-left-radius: 100vw; border-top-right-radius: 100vw; border-bottom-left-radius: 100vw; border-bottom-right-radius: 100vw; background-color: hsla(0, 0.00%, 10.59%, 1.00); text-align: center;","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"a339245f-4489-5da7-8942-deb3fb3f11d8","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-text-07","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; font-family: Instrumentsans Bold; color: hsla(0, 0.00%, 94.00%, 1.00); font-size: 0.8rem; font-weight: 700; text-transform: uppercase;","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null}],"assets":[],"ix1":[],"ix2":{"interactions":[{"id":"i-28","interactionTypeId":"MOUSE_HOVER_INTERACTION","eventIds":["e-48","e-49"],"target":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3c","createdOn":1689382917375}],"events":[{"id":"e-48","name":"","animationType":"preset","eventTypeId":"MOUSE_OVER","action":{"id":"","actionTypeId":"GENERAL_START_ACTION","instant":true,"config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":0,"actionListId":"a-14","affectedElements":{},"playInReverse":false,"autoStopEventId":"e-49"}},"mediaQueries":["main","medium","small","tiny"],"target":{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3c","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]},"targets":[{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3c","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]}],"config":{"loop":true,"playInReverse":false,"scrollOffsetValue":null,"scrollOffsetUnit":null,"delay":null,"direction":null,"effectIn":null},"createdOn":1689382917375},{"id":"e-49","name":"","animationType":"preset","eventTypeId":"MOUSE_OUT","action":{"id":"","actionTypeId":"GENERAL_START_ACTION","instant":true,"config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":0,"actionListId":"a-15","affectedElements":{},"playInReverse":false,"autoStopEventId":"e-48"}},"mediaQueries":["main","medium","small","tiny"],"target":{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3c","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]},"targets":[{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|13e94e6f-3820-feca-b1d5-3aaab2042d3c","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]}],"config":{"loop":false,"playInReverse":false,"scrollOffsetValue":null,"scrollOffsetUnit":null,"delay":null,"direction":null,"effectIn":null},"createdOn":1689382917375}],"actionLists":[{"id":"a-14","title":"Hover Gradinet In 07","actionItemGroups":[{"actionItems":[{"id":"a-14-n","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_ROTATE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":3000,"target":{"nodeId":"64ad86d392730c2a06dedfe8|0b1c260c-5a4e-5002-ef0b-82fb790c83b4","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["addafcef-bc23-34ee-79af-531f8bcace73"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"zValue":360,"xUnit":"DEG","yUnit":"DEG","zUnit":"deg"},"instant":false}]},{"actionItems":[{"id":"a-14-n-2","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_ROTATE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":0,"target":{"nodeId":"64ad86d392730c2a06dedfe8|0b1c260c-5a4e-5002-ef0b-82fb790c83b4","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["addafcef-bc23-34ee-79af-531f8bcace73"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"zValue":0,"xUnit":"DEG","yUnit":"DEG","zUnit":"deg"},"instant":false}]}],"useFirstGroupAsInitialState":false,"createdOn":1689382209122},{"id":"a-15","title":"Hover Gradinet Out 07","actionItemGroups":[{"actionItems":[{"id":"a-15-n-2","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_ROTATE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":1000,"target":{"nodeId":"64ad86d392730c2a06dedfe8|0b1c260c-5a4e-5002-ef0b-82fb790c83b4","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["addafcef-bc23-34ee-79af-531f8bcace73"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"zValue":0,"xUnit":"DEG","yUnit":"DEG","zUnit":"deg"},"instant":false}]}],"useFirstGroupAsInitialState":false,"createdOn":1689382209122}]}},"meta":{"unlinkedSymbolCount":0,"droppedLinks":0,"dynBindRemovedCount":0,"dynListBindRemovedCount":0,"paginationRemovedCount":0}}

Hover
Read more
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Copy
{"type":"@webflow/XscpData","payload":{"nodes":[{"_id":"4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b347","type":"Link","tag":"a","classes":["bf00f6f4-f12e-dcc2-0f3f-83572f4f1b77"],"children":["4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b348","4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34a","4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34c"],"data":{"search":{"exclude":false},"xattr":[],"block":"inline","displayName":"","devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""},"attr":{"id":""},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"button":false,"link":{"mode":"external","url":"#"}}},{"_id":"4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b348","type":"Block","tag":"div","classes":["6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","52c6c089-28bc-f56b-1849-52f10cecce00"],"children":["4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b349"],"data":{"search":{"exclude":false},"xattr":[],"text":false,"displayName":"","devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""},"attr":{"id":""},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"tag":"div"}},{"_id":"4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b349","type":"HtmlEmbed","tag":"div","classes":["1b1bda8e-9715-b787-3326-889dcaf589e8"],"children":[],"v":"<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" height=\"1em\" viewBox=\"0 0 448 512\"><!--! Font Awesome Free 6.4.0 by @fontawesome - https://fontawesome.com License - https://fontawesome.com/license (Commercial License) Copyright 2023 Fonticons, Inc. --><path d=\"M438.6 278.6c12.5-12.5 12.5-32.8 0-45.3l-160-160c-12.5-12.5-32.8-12.5-45.3 0s-12.5 32.8 0 45.3L338.8 224 32 224c-17.7 0-32 14.3-32 32s14.3 32 32 32l306.7 0L233.4 393.4c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3s32.8 12.5 45.3 0l160-160z\" fill=\"currentColor\"/></svg>","data":{"insideRTE":false,"search":{"exclude":true},"embed":{"type":"html","meta":{"html":"<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" height=\"1em\" viewBox=\"0 0 448 512\"><!--! Font Awesome Free 6.4.0 by @fontawesome - https://fontawesome.com License - https://fontawesome.com/license (Commercial License) Copyright 2023 Fonticons, Inc. --><path d=\"M438.6 278.6c12.5-12.5 12.5-32.8 0-45.3l-160-160c-12.5-12.5-32.8-12.5-45.3 0s-12.5 32.8 0 45.3L338.8 224 32 224c-17.7 0-32 14.3-32 32s14.3 32 32 32l306.7 0L233.4 393.4c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3s32.8 12.5 45.3 0l160-160z\" fill=\"currentColor\"/></svg>","div":false,"iframe":false,"script":false,"compilable":false}}}},{"_id":"4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34a","type":"Block","tag":"div","classes":["be1e57de-f280-8db2-edb2-cb5d1a217bee"],"children":["4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34b"],"data":{"search":{"exclude":false},"xattr":[],"text":true,"displayName":"","devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""},"attr":{"id":""},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"tag":"div"}},{"_id":"4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34b","text":true,"v":"Read more"},{"_id":"4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34c","type":"Block","tag":"div","classes":["6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","d0e92540-c019-eba5-a929-778a865aaf39"],"children":["4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34d"],"data":{"search":{"exclude":false},"xattr":[],"text":false,"displayName":"","devlink":{"runtimeProps":{},"slot":""},"attr":{"id":""},"visibility":{"conditions":[]},"tag":"div"}},{"_id":"4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b34d","type":"HtmlEmbed","tag":"div","classes":["1b1bda8e-9715-b787-3326-889dcaf589e8"],"children":[],"v":"<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" height=\"1em\" viewBox=\"0 0 448 512\"><!--! Font Awesome Free 6.4.0 by @fontawesome - https://fontawesome.com License - https://fontawesome.com/license (Commercial License) Copyright 2023 Fonticons, Inc. --><path d=\"M438.6 278.6c12.5-12.5 12.5-32.8 0-45.3l-160-160c-12.5-12.5-32.8-12.5-45.3 0s-12.5 32.8 0 45.3L338.8 224 32 224c-17.7 0-32 14.3-32 32s14.3 32 32 32l306.7 0L233.4 393.4c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3s32.8 12.5 45.3 0l160-160z\" fill=\"currentColor\"/></svg>","data":{"insideRTE":false,"search":{"exclude":true},"embed":{"type":"html","meta":{"html":"<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" height=\"1em\" viewBox=\"0 0 448 512\"><!--! Font Awesome Free 6.4.0 by @fontawesome - https://fontawesome.com License - https://fontawesome.com/license (Commercial License) Copyright 2023 Fonticons, Inc. --><path d=\"M438.6 278.6c12.5-12.5 12.5-32.8 0-45.3l-160-160c-12.5-12.5-32.8-12.5-45.3 0s-12.5 32.8 0 45.3L338.8 224 32 224c-17.7 0-32 14.3-32 32s14.3 32 32 32l306.7 0L233.4 393.4c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3s32.8 12.5 45.3 0l160-160z\" fill=\"currentColor\"/></svg>","div":false,"iframe":false,"script":false,"compilable":false}}}}],"styles":[{"_id":"bf00f6f4-f12e-dcc2-0f3f-83572f4f1b77","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-block-17","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"position: relative; display: flex; overflow: hidden; padding-top: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0rem; padding-bottom: 0.5rem; padding-left: 0rem; justify-content: center; flex-wrap: wrap; align-items: center; grid-column-gap: 0.5rem; grid-row-gap: 0.5rem; color: hsla(0, 0.00%, 94.00%, 1.00); text-decoration: none;","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-icon-wrap-17","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"position: relative; z-index: 1; display: flex; overflow: hidden; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center; align-items: center;","variants":{},"children":["52c6c089-28bc-f56b-1849-52f10cecce00","d0e92540-c019-eba5-a929-778a865aaf39"],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"52c6c089-28bc-f56b-1849-52f10cecce00","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"is-left","namespace":"","comb":"&","styleLess":"color: hsla(59.23076923076923, 100.00%, 69.41%, 1.00);","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"1b1bda8e-9715-b787-3326-889dcaf589e8","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-text-16-icon","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; transform: rotate(0deg); font-family: Instrumentsans Medium; font-size: 1rem; font-weight: 500;","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"be1e57de-f280-8db2-edb2-cb5d1a217bee","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"button-text-17","namespace":"","comb":"","styleLess":"position: relative; z-index: 1; display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; font-family: Instrumentsans Medium; font-size: 1rem; font-weight: 500;","variants":{"tiny":{"styleLess":"font-size: 0.875rem;"}},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null},{"_id":"d0e92540-c019-eba5-a929-778a865aaf39","fake":false,"type":"class","name":"is-right","namespace":"","comb":"&","styleLess":"","variants":{},"children":[],"createdBy":"610934a6535de1cede317cfd","selector":null}],"assets":[],"ix1":[],"ix2":{"interactions":[{"id":"i-76","interactionTypeId":"MOUSE_HOVER_INTERACTION","eventIds":["e-139","e-140"],"target":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b347","createdOn":1695834362972}],"events":[{"id":"e-139","name":"","animationType":"preset","eventTypeId":"MOUSE_OVER","action":{"id":"","actionTypeId":"GENERAL_START_ACTION","instant":true,"config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":0,"actionListId":"a-53","affectedElements":{},"playInReverse":false,"autoStopEventId":"e-140"}},"mediaQueries":["main","medium","small","tiny"],"target":{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b347","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]},"targets":[{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b347","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]}],"config":{"loop":false,"playInReverse":false,"scrollOffsetValue":null,"scrollOffsetUnit":null,"delay":null,"direction":null,"effectIn":null},"createdOn":1695834362972},{"id":"e-140","name":"","animationType":"preset","eventTypeId":"MOUSE_OUT","action":{"id":"","actionTypeId":"GENERAL_START_ACTION","instant":true,"config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":0,"actionListId":"a-54","affectedElements":{},"playInReverse":false,"autoStopEventId":"e-139"}},"mediaQueries":["main","medium","small","tiny"],"target":{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b347","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]},"targets":[{"id":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4098bfcb-e2a4-aab7-2f72-9d60f278b347","appliesTo":"ELEMENT","styleBlockIds":[]}],"config":{"loop":false,"playInReverse":false,"scrollOffsetValue":null,"scrollOffsetUnit":null,"delay":null,"direction":null,"effectIn":null},"createdOn":1695834362972}],"actionLists":[{"id":"a-53","title":"Arrow swap-IN-17","actionItemGroups":[{"actionItems":[{"id":"a-53-n","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":500,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4dd40c7e-0ed0-768c-a409-8d59af4d611b","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","52c6c089-28bc-f56b-1849-52f10cecce00"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":-180,"xUnit":"%","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false},{"id":"a-53-n-4","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"","duration":500,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4dd40c7e-0ed0-768c-a409-8d59af4d6119","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["be1e57de-f280-8db2-edb2-cb5d1a217bee"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":0,"xUnit":"px","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false}]},{"actionItems":[{"id":"a-53-n-2","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"outQuart","duration":400,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|7ccd3869-8762-b8c3-ce2f-34dbdc788d51","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","d0e92540-c019-eba5-a929-778a865aaf39"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":180,"xUnit":"%","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false},{"id":"a-53-n-3","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"outQuart","duration":400,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4dd40c7e-0ed0-768c-a409-8d59af4d611b","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","52c6c089-28bc-f56b-1849-52f10cecce00"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":0,"xUnit":"%","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false},{"id":"a-53-n-5","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"outQuart","duration":300,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4dd40c7e-0ed0-768c-a409-8d59af4d6119","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["be1e57de-f280-8db2-edb2-cb5d1a217bee"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":5,"xUnit":"px","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false}]}],"useFirstGroupAsInitialState":true,"createdOn":1695826869773},{"id":"a-54","title":"Arrow swap-OUT-17","actionItemGroups":[{"actionItems":[{"id":"a-54-n","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"outQuart","duration":300,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4dd40c7e-0ed0-768c-a409-8d59af4d611b","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","52c6c089-28bc-f56b-1849-52f10cecce00"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":-180,"xUnit":"%","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false},{"id":"a-54-n-3","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"outQuart","duration":300,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|7ccd3869-8762-b8c3-ce2f-34dbdc788d51","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["6cd69cab-546a-dee6-0e48-bcaaeb2eef22","d0e92540-c019-eba5-a929-778a865aaf39"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":0,"xUnit":"%","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false},{"id":"a-54-n-2","actionTypeId":"TRANSFORM_MOVE","config":{"delay":0,"easing":"outQuart","duration":300,"target":{"nodeId":"64ab4ca244ef51560939382f|4dd40c7e-0ed0-768c-a409-8d59af4d6119","appliesTo":"ELEMENT_CLASS","styleBlockIds":["be1e57de-f280-8db2-edb2-cb5d1a217bee"],"useEventTarget":"CHILDREN","boundaryMode":false},"xValue":-5,"xUnit":"px","yUnit":"PX","zUnit":"PX"},"instant":false}]}],"useFirstGroupAsInitialState":false,"createdOn":1695826869773}]}},"meta":{"unlinkedSymbolCount":0,"droppedLinks":0,"dynBindRemovedCount":0,"dynListBindRemovedCount":0,"paginationRemovedCount":0}}

Hover
Home
About
Services
Projects
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Projects
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Talk to us
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Preview in browser
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Start a project
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Get in touch
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
View More
View More
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Projects
Projects
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Preview in browser
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Preview in browser
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Download for IOS
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
HOVER ME
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
HOVER ME
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Preview in browser
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
HOVER ME
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
CLICK HERE
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
View Project
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Newsletter
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Create a blog
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Subscribe
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
View all projects
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
View all projects
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Get Started
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Newsletter
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Contact us
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Subscribe
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Read more
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
View all projects
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Start a project
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
Signup for Free
to copy the component.
View Detail
HIde Detail
Oppsss! No interaction found.